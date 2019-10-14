Syria welcomes India's statement on Turkey; slams countries supporting terror

Syrian Ambassador Riad Kamel Abbas on Monday welcomed India's statement on Turkey for its "unilateral military offensive" in northeastern Syria, saying New Delhi has a "strong voice" in the international community and Damascus looks forward to joining hands with it for further cooperation. The envoy also said, "Turkey supports terror and all countries who support Turkey, support terror". He said this in response to a question on Pakistan extending support to Turkey's military offensive in Syria.

Pakistan has offered backing to Turkey in its offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria. Turkey last week launched an offensive in northern Syria targeting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

India had said it was "deeply concerned" over the "unilateral military offensive" by Turkey in northeastern Syria and asserted that the action can undermine stability in the region as well as the fight against terrorism. "On behalf of my government, we welcome the Indian statement on Turkish invasion of Syria. We appreciate India's position," Abbas told reporters.

He also thanked India for providing medicine and scholarship for Syrian students. Slamming Turkey for its action in Syria, Abbas said, "The Turkish regime invasion of Syria is a clear aggression and in violation of all international laws and UN Charter".

He further said the Syrian government holds Turkey responsible for committing a "war crime". Abbas also claimed that Turkey is trying to strengthen the stronghold of the Islamic State terror group by launching this offensive.

He called upon the international community to put pressure on the Turkish government to "cease its all military activities and misadventures" in Syria.

