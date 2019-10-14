International Development News
Maharajganj DM, 5 other officials suspended over negligence in cow protection: Official

PTI Lucknow
Updated: 14-10-2019 17:13 IST
The district magistrate of Maharajganj and five other officials were suspended on Monday for negligence in cow protection, a top Uttar Pradesh government official said here.

Addressing a press conference, chief secretary R K Tiwari informed that the action was taken on the basis of continuous complaints of negligence in the upkeep of stray cows in Madhvaliya cow shelter in Nichlaul tehsil of Maharajganj district.

COUNTRY : India
