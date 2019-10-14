4 injured in clash between fishermen

A clash over fishing rights in the Bay of Bengal broke out between two groups of fishermen here on Monday and police burst teargas shells to disperse them. Four fishermen - two from Veerampattinam and two from Nallavadu hamlets - were injured in the clash, and were hospitalised, the police said.

Cases have been registered against 50 fishermen from both the villages under different sections of the IPC, the police said. Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (North) of Puducherry T Sudhakar said in a statement that prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC was promulgated and the order would be in force for a month in the two villages.

Sudhakar said there should be no assembly of five or more people and no one would be permitted to use loudspeakers, carry placards and banners, and weapons in both the villages. It was alleged that lethal weapons were used in the fight between the groups and the police intervened to quell it.

A huge posse of police has been deployed in the villages and the situation brought under control. PTI COR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)