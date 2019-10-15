International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Five killed as car falls into gorge in Tehri

PTI Dehradun
Updated: 15-10-2019 13:22 IST
Five killed as car falls into gorge in Tehri

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons, including three members of a family, were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Tehri district on Tuesday morning. There were seven passengers in the car when it fell into a 300-meter deep gorge near Silasu bridge, police said.

Five persons were killed on the spot including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, they said. Two persons were rescued alive from the gorge and rushed to the hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019