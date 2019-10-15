Five killed as car falls into gorge in Tehri

Five persons, including three members of a family, were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Tehri district on Tuesday morning. There were seven passengers in the car when it fell into a 300-meter deep gorge near Silasu bridge, police said.

Five persons were killed on the spot including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, they said. Two persons were rescued alive from the gorge and rushed to the hospital, they said.

