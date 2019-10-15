Tourist bus falls into valley in AP, casualties feared

A private tourist bus fell into a valley in the tribal area in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday with casualties feared, police said. The bus was carrying tourists and fell into the valley near Valmiki Konda on the Chintoor ghat road in the Agency (tribal) area, they said.

"It is confirmed that the bus has fallen in the valley but the number of deaths or injured is not clearly known yet," East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said. Police said there was no proper communication facility in the area where the accident occurred..

