2 killed in bike-truck collision in Amethi

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday, police said. Santosh Kumar (31) and Sunil Kumar (30) were returning from a nearby fair when their motorcycle crashed into a truck near Gungwachh turn, killing both men on the spot, Station House Officer Shyam Sunder said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI CORR SAB HDA AD AD

