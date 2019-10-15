NEET impersonation: HC slams CB-CID for not taking student

The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Crime Branch-CID as why it had not taken K V Udit Surya, who was arrested in connection with a NEET impersonation case, into custody for interrogation though it was more than 15 days since he was arrested. The case had come to light in September when Udit Surya, a student of Theni Medical College, his father Dr Venkatesan, a casualty medical officer at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, and a Kerala based agent Rasheed were arrested.

A proxy candidate had allegedly appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) instead of Udit Surya, who joined the Theni Medical College, based on the marks secured by the hired man in the exam. When Udit Surya's bail plea came up, Justice G R Swaminathan observed that Surya's father was the actual villainin the case.

The court slammed the CB-CID for not taking Surya into custody for interrogation. Objecting to the bail application, the CB-CID said none of the accused should be given bail as they were not cooperating with the police.

The case has been posted for hearing on Thursday. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the NEETimpersonation case.PTI SSN BN BN.

