UP STF arrests interstate liquor smuggler in Raebareli

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a person in Raebareli for alleged involvement in interstate smuggling of liquor, according to an official release issued on Tuesday. Surendra Singh was arrested on Monday from Mill area in Raebareli on a tip-off when he was taking the liquor consignment in a truck from Panipat (Haryana) to Bihar, the STF release issued here said.

The STF team recovered 55,680 bottles (180 ml each) of liquor worth about Rs 60 lakh from the truck, it said. The documents from Singh were found to be fake on verification.

During interrogation, Singh told the STF team that he was supposed to deliver the consignment to Bihar, the release said, adding a probe is on to ascertain his links.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)