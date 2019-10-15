Kejriwal govt waives off fitness fee, relaxes various charges for taxis

Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said that the government has decided to completely waive off the fitness test fee for taxis, besides reducing all other charges by three-fold. Also, no GPS and SIM charges will be charged from the taxi drivers, he said.

Gahlot made the announcement that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the new rates which will be applicable from November 1. As per the government decision, permit charges for all taxis will be Rs 500, which presently ranged from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, said the minister.

The fitness fee which currently ranges from Rs 600-Rs 800 has been fully waved off. While the fitness test penalty has been slashed from existing Rs 1000 to Rs 300 with per day delay fine reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 30.

