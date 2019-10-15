Monsoon withdraws from Odisha

IMD Tuesday declared that south west monsoon had completely withdrawn from Odisha but predicted thunderstorm in the state on October 17 and October 18. The state received about seven per cent more rainfall than normal this time, the IMD said.

"The south west Monsoon has further withdrawn from the remaining parts of Odisha and thus from entire Odisha on October 15," it said. The withdrawal of the monsoon from Odisha on October 15 is considered delayed but not a new phenomenon, said H R Biswas, the director of regional meteorological centre here.

There have been delayed monsoon withdrawal from Odisha in 1973, 1975 and 2010, the IMD said. The department in its forecast said that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts on October 17.

Rains are also likely in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sundergarh and Keonjhar districts on October 18, the forecast added..

