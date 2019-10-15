Mah: Eleven thousand people form human chain to create EC logo

To raise awareness about citizens' duty to vote, around 11 thousand persons including students created the logo of the Election Commission of India by forming human chains at Washim in Maharashtra on Tuesday. District authorities claimed that the number of people who participated in the formation of the logo at the Police Ground here set a record.

Maharashtra would be going to the polls on October 21. School and college students, teachers and others participated in the exercise, wearing green, white, orange, black and gray caps -- the colors that appear in the EC's logo.

District collector Hrishikesh Modak said the record was submitted to the Golden Book of World Records. On March 8, more than 8,000 women and girls had set a record by creating the logo of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyan by forming human chains, officials said.

