5-year-old girl feared trapped in slab collapse in Virar

A slab of a building collapsed in Virar in Palghar district late Tuesday night and rescue officials believe a five-year-old girl may be trapped under the debris. The fourth floor slab of the building in Kopri locality collapsed on the third floor, trapping the girl, an official said.

Local fire brigade personnel and police have rushed to the site for rescue operations, and further details were awaited from there, he added. Eighty families residing in the building have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)