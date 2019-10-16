Belarus shows interest to modernise Calcutta Tramways

Belarus has expressed interest in modernizing the tramways of Kolkata, besides exporting buses and dumper trucks to India. Bharat Chamber of Commerce president Sitaram Sharma said a team from the Eastern European nation is likely to visit the city to study the technical and operational modernization required for Calcutta Tramways.

Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in India, Andrei I. Rzeheussky, told reporters here on Tuesday that Belarusian firm BELAZ is also likely to sign an agreement with Coal India for the supply of dumper trucks. Rzeheussky said Belarus has export-oriented manufacturing industries with its strength in machinery, passenger and commercial cars, electric buses, dumper trucks, harvesters, and agricultural equipment.

Sharma said Belarusian firms have also shown interest in the manufacture and supply of electric vehicles and trolleybuses. "The Belarus-made trolleybuses are customized for Indian roads and have quick charging features," he said.

