Foreigner trying to flee India with 13 parrots arrested at IGI

A Tashkent-bound Uzbek national has been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out over a dozen parrots, a customs official said on Wednesday. Anvarjon Rakhmat Jonov, who was scheduled to board a flight to the Uzbek capital on Tuesday, was intercepted after security personnel detected some suspicious items in his bag during the x-ray scanning at the Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, the official said in a statement.

A total of 13 parrots were recovered from Jonov's bag, the statement said. The person has been arrested under relevant provisions of the customs act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)