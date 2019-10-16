International Development News
Development News Edition
Foreigner trying to flee India with 13 parrots arrested at IGI

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-10-2019 19:39 IST
Foreigner trying to flee India with 13 parrots arrested at IGI

A Tashkent-bound Uzbek national has been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out over a dozen parrots, a customs official said on Wednesday. Anvarjon Rakhmat Jonov, who was scheduled to board a flight to the Uzbek capital on Tuesday, was intercepted after security personnel detected some suspicious items in his bag during the x-ray scanning at the Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, the official said in a statement.

A total of 13 parrots were recovered from Jonov's bag, the statement said. The person has been arrested under relevant provisions of the customs act.

COUNTRY : India
