LMRC MD bags 'Construction World - Person of the Year 2019' award

Lucknow, Oct 16 ( PTI) Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) managing director Kumar Keshav was Wednesday awarded the 'Construction World – Person of the Year' 2019 for his remarkable achievements and exemplary contribution in the infrastructure sector. The award has been given previously to 'metro man' E Sreedharan and CEO & MD – L&T S N Subrahmanyan.

"I am delighted to receive this award...We at LMRC have worked tirelessly over the past four years without a break. Recognitions like these motivate us to push our boundaries and do better. We hope to carry this momentum of fastest construction for the upcoming Kanpur and Agra metro project as well," Keshav said. Keshav took over as LMRC Managing Director on August 18, 2014, after a 10-year stint with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Lucknow Metro has achieved the distinction of being the fastest-ever execution of metro project in the country, a press release issued on behalf of the organisers said here.

