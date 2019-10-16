J-K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

A civilian was killed and another was injured in a firing by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place when terrorists fired on civilians in the region following which the area has been cordoned, police said.

Search operation is underway. "#Terrorists fired on #civilians in #Shopian #killing 01 civilian and #injuring another. Area has been #cordoned & search is in progress. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

