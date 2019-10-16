man who set himself afire in police station, dies: Cops

A 25-year-old man who had allegedly set himself afire inside Prem Nagar police station a few days ago has succumbed to burn injuries, police said on Wednesday. Ashu Arya, a resident of Prem Nagar, had been seriously injured in the incident and was hospitalised, said police adding he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night.

According to police, the man had come to the police station on Friday asking for an officer after which he set himself on fire. The man's father had complained of having been thrashed by some men on Dussehra following an argument on road after which a case was registered and one person was arrested, a senior police official said.

