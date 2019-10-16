Doctor arrested on charges of raping woman

A doctor working with a city hospital was arrested after a 27-year-old married woman alleged that he raped her after offering her a drink laced with sedatives at his house in Gautam Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The doctor was arrested on Saturday after the woman approached police and registered a case, they said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that he raped her in May this year and since then he blackmailed her with her obscene photographs that he had clicked, a senior police official said. The woman was working with a pharma company and came in contact with the doctor following official meetings, the officer said.

The woman said that after a few meetings, the doctor advised her to appear for a government examination and offered to teach her along with a few other students. He then asked her to come to his rented house in Gautam Nagar where on May 10, he offered her a drink laced with sedatives. When she passed out, he raped her, police said.

