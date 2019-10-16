Family accepts body of Rajasthan truck driver killed by terrorists in J-K

The family of the truck driver, Sharif Khan, who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, accepted his body on Wednesday after a visit by the local MLA who persuaded them to do so. His family earlier had refused to accept his body and had sought relief package of Rs 50 lakh, job for one member of the family and all government facilities for them.

They were also seeking martyr status for the deceased and a memorial in the name of Khan. Congress MLA Zahida Khan on Wednesday went to meet the family and persuaded them to accept the body. She assured that Rs 11.50 lakh compensation will be paid to the family .

Khan announced to give Rs 4 lakh compensation from her side. The central government will provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh, the state government Rs 2 lakh and Red Cross security of Jammu and Kashmir Rs 50,000. Sharif Khan's body reached his ancestral village on Tuesday in an ambulance from Delhi airport and was kept in morgue. (ANI)

