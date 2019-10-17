Snatcher nabbed after shootout in Rohini

A man allegedly involved in several cases of snatching was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following a shootout in Rohini on Wedesday night, police said. Accused Raj Kumar, a resident of Rithala, suffered a bullet injury in his leg during the shootout and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

He has been found involved in 18 cases of robbery and snatching in Mangolpuri and south Rohini areas, the police said, adding he was also wanted in two cases of Begumpur police station area. According to police, Kumar is an active snatcher operating in several areas of the west and northwest Delhi.

He is declared as a "bad character" of south Rohini police station area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)