Reddy administers oath for curbing single-use plastic

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday administered oath to students, teachers, morning walkers and officials against single-use plastic at an event organised by NDMC. The minister participated in a tree plantation and plogging along with a drive on reducing single use plastic here.

A Home Ministry release said the minister flagged off the teams of NDMC school students for plogging drive in Nehru Park and took up part in the drive. "The minister administered oath to school students, teachers, morning walkers and officials for 'No to Single Use Plastic'" the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said overuse of natural resources accelerates climate change and causes ecological imbalance. "It is the need of hour that we use our natural resources in a balanced manner to protect our environment. Plastic is hazardous for the planet and each human being is responsible to reduce it in day-to-day lives to save future of our generation", he said.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to reduce single-use plastic and save environment. He said protection of environment is not only responsibility of civic bodies or government but of every citizen and it should be made a mass movement. He also called for efforts to lessen air pollution in New Delhi. (ANI)

