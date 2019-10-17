Guwahati police recover 2 pistols, 22 live cartridges from Avadh Assam Express

Police have recovered two .22 pistols and 22 rounds of live cartridges from Avadh Assam Express, which was going from Dibrugarh to Lalgarh on Wednesday night. Speaking to ANI, Rajveer Singh, State Reserve Police (SRP) Guwahati said: "Police have recovered two pistols and 22 live cartridges from Avadh Assam Express. The arms and ammunition were kept under a seat."

"The seized items are unclaimed and no one has been arrested so far. The person from under whose seat it was recovered has been detained," he added. Further investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)