Over Rs 13 lakh robbed from bank in UP's Mahrajganj

Four masked men allegedly robbed over Rs 13 lakh from HDFC Bank in Anand Nagar area here on Thursday afternoon, police said. The robbers entered the bank in the morning when six employees and eight customers were present, police said.

They took away over Rs 13 lakh from the cash counter, they said, adding that no security personal was present at the time of the incident. The robbers, who were having pistols, fled on two bikes, police said quoting a witnesses.

Police are probing the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)