Odisha couple arrested in connection with murder case

A couple from Odisha was arrested in connection with the killing of a man in July following a quarrel in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Thursday. According to police, 27-year-old Joginder Singh was a dreaded criminal as he was involved in 142 criminal cases. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

On July 13, Ahmad Raja barged into Joginder Singh's house and started abusing him, following which a quarrel ensued between the two. Joginder Singh's family members joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash, during which he allegedly killed Raja by stabbing him in the eye and head with a pair of scissors, police said. Thereafter, Joginder Singh along with this family members left the house. The accused had hid the pair of scissors in a park near the house, police said.

The matter came to light when Raja's wife informed police about the killing. A case was registered and teams were deployed to nab the accused, police said.

On July 26, police traced location of a relative of Joginder Singh. Two of his relatives were apprehended near Ajmer in Rajasthan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest Delhi) Devender Arya said. Later, two other relatives of Joginder Singh were arrested from Dhaula Kuan, he said.

Through technical surveillance, Joginder Singh's location was also traced and immediately, a police team was sent to Koraput in Odisha, Arya said. Joginder Singh was nabbed from a workshop in Jeypore on October 15, he said, adding that his wife Sangeeta was also arrested from Balia village there.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crime, police added.

