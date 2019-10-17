Man wanted in several criminal cases arrested after gunfight in Ghaziabad

A man wanted in several criminal cases has been arrested in Ghaziabad after a brief exchange of fire with the police, officials said on Thursday. The incident happened near sector 12/14 of Vasundhara around 9pm when policemen signalled a bike to stop during routine checking of vehicles, they said.

Instead of stopping, those on the bike fired upon the police personnel and sped away in another direction. In retaliatory firing one of them sustained bullet injury in his leg, said Maneesh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (city). He has been identified as Shiva of Bulandshahar district and is carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000, Mishra said.

Police have arrested Shiva, while his accomplice managed to flee. A country-made pistol has been seized from his possession. Police said there are several criminal cases against him in different police stations across the NCR.

