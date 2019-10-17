Gangster arrested after exchange of fire in Dwarka

A gangster wanted in several cases of murder was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following an exchange of fire near Dwarka Metro Station on Thursday morning, police said. A total of 13 rounds were fired during which Prince Tewatia (29), the head of the infamous Tewatia Gang, sustained injuries on his legs while his associate Pramod managed to escape.

The incident took place at around 5.20 am. Five rounds were fired by the accused and in retaliation, police fired eight rounds, they said. According to police, Tewatia Gang and its rival Rohit Chaudhary are the most active criminal outfit in south Delhi and are running an extortion network.

Due to growing rivalry between them, Tewatia gang had recently joined hands with the notorious Nandu gang, active in Najafgarh area, they said. A few months back, Prince, a resident of Khanpur, had jumped parole to revive the gang. He is involved in over half a dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder. He was running an extortion racket in south Delhi, police said.

"On Wednesday, police received information that Tewatia, along with his close associate Pramod will be coming near the Tilak Nagar Metro Station around midnight with sophisticated illegal weapons. Accordingly, a raiding team was deployed in and around the metro station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah. At about 12:15 am, the police team noticed a car moving around near Uttam Nagar. The suspects lost control over the car when the police gave a chase and rammed it in the pedestrian ramp near Dwarka Metro station, the officer said.

"Both of the suspects de-boarded the car and started running in different directions. When asked to surrender, they started firing indiscriminately at the police party. During the exchange of fire, Prince Tewatia suffered bullet injury in his left leg while Pramod managed to escape," the DCP said. Tewatia was immediately taken to DDU Hospital for treatment, the police said.

Two firearms, four cartridges and three mobile phones were recovered from the spot, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)