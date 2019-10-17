Huge cache of ammunition recovered in Assam

In a joint operation, the police and Indian Army have recovered a huge cache of ammunition and explosives from the Maoria forest in Chirang district of lower Assam, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the operation led by Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bijni along with the 5th Garhwal Rifles of Army was launched in the forest under Koila Moila outpost of Amguri police station, the official said.

Based on the lead that the ammunition and explosives were buried under ground, digging was done at multiple places in the forest during the rigorous search, said the spokesperson of police headquarters. A packet and one plastic jar containing live ammunition, two empty cartridges, crude bombs, grenades and 10 electric detonators with wire were recovered from a place during the digging, he said.

An investigation has been initiated, he added..

