Sexagenarian pushed during street quarrel, dies

A sexagenarian died on Thursday after he was allegedly pushed by a car driver during a heated exchange over excessive honking in south Kolkata, police said. Ramesh Behel, 62, fell on the ground and lost consciousness after being pushed by the driver when he protested excessive honking by him, a police officer said.

"The incident happened around 1PM when Behel, a resident of Bakulbagan area, was getting inside his car and another vehicle started honking from behind to give way. When Behel protested, it turned ugly. The accused came out of his car and pushed him following which the old man fell on the ground and fainted," the police officer said. Behel's driver, an eyewitness, took him to the nearby hospital ut he was declared brought dead. There was no CCTV camera in the area.

"We are trying to get CCTV footage from nearby places. We have spotted a red car which seems to belong to an advocate. A search has been initiated for the vehicle and its owner," he said. A case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was started following a complaint lodged by Behel's driver at the Bhowanipore police station.

