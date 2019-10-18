Two panchayat officials held for graft

Two gram panchayat officials have been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a villager at Nandap in Kalyan Taluka here, the police said on Friday. Sarpanch Ananta Shelar (50) and gram Sevak Gajanan Kasar (50), attached to Nandap panchayat in Maharashtra's Thane district, have been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, superintendent of police Dr Mahesh Patil of Thane ACB said.

The duo had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for issuing a no-objection certificate, which he needed to obtain a construction permit for land owned by his wife, the official said. The aggrieved villager lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the panchayat office on Thursday, and nabbed the duo while accepting the first installment of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)