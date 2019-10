The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Aliganj area of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Vidyaram (20).

The police suspect that the man has committed suicide and has sent the body for postmortem. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

