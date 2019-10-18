Highlights at 1700 hrs

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

FGN18 FATF-LD PAK FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List; warns of action

Paris: Pakistan was again put on the Grey List of the international terror financing watchdog FATF, which on Friday warned Islamabad of action for its failure to combat money laundering and terror financing, officials said.

LGD29 SC-LD CHIDAMBARAM SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram's plea against HC denying bail in INX Media corruption case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday reserved verdict on former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea against Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the INX Media corruption case.

DEL29 POLL-HR-LD-MODI

In Haryana polls rallies, PM questions Cong's chemistry with Pakistan Gohana/Hisar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress over its stand on Article 370, saying its statements are being used by Pakistan against India and asked what kind of "chemistry" it shares with the neighbouring country.

BOM12 MH-LD SHAH

What your family did for tribals? Amit Shah asks Rahul Gadchiroli: Attacking the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked its leader Rahul Gandhi what four generations of his family did for adivasis

during their 70-year rule in the country and stressed the region will be free of Naxalism in the next five years.

DEL39 ARMY-LD RAWAT We will continue to partner with friends to confront any emerging threats: Army chief

New Delhi: India is committed to peace and stability in the neighbourhood as also in the "wider region" and the Army will continue to partner with friends to "confront any kind of emerging threats", Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

DEL41 HR-KHATTAR-INTERVIEW Rivals dubbed me 'anari, then 'khiladi' but I am just a 'sevak': Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says his rivals long mocked him as an "anari" before acknowledging him as a "khiladi" after seeing his government's performance, but he would like to shun the monikers of novice and player to just be a "sevak", a servant of the people. By Jatin Takkar

DEL20 DL-MEXICO-INDIANS-DEPORT Over 300 Indians deported from Mexico land in Delhi

New Delhi: Over 300 Indians, including a woman, who were deported by Mexican immigration authorities for illegally entering the country to sneak into the United States landed here early on Friday morning.

DEL5 SONIA-HR-RALLY

Sonia not to attend Mahendragarh rally, Rahul to address: Haryana Congress Chandigarh/New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was scheduled to address an election rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Friday, will not be able to attend the public meeting due to "unavoidable reasons", the state Congress unit said.

LEGAL

LGD17 AYODHYA-LD MEDIATION

Ayodhya case: Muslim parties express shock at reports that Sunni Waqf Board withdrawing claim New Delhi: Muslim parties in the Ayodhya land dispute case issued a statement on Friday expressing shock over reports suggesting that the Sunni Waqf Board was withdrawing from the case.

LGD6 SC-LD CJI BOBDE

CJI Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice S A Bobde, who is next in seniority, as his successor.

FOREIGN

FGN19 CHINA-LD ECONOMY China's GDP growth slows to 6 per cent in Q3, slowest since 1992

Beijing: China's growth slumped to 6 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, its lowest level in nearly three decades, as the world's second largest economy struggled to overcome the impact of a bruising trade war with the US and sluggish domestic demand, according to official data released on Friday.

FGN2 US-SITHARAMAN-ECONOMY Despite IMF projections, India still among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman

Washington: India remains among the fastest growing economies of the world and efforts are being made to make it grow faster, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. By Lalit K Jha PTI DPB

