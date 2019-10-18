International Development News
PTI Muzaffarpur
Updated: 18-10-2019 20:46 IST
Seven children drown in Muzaffarpur

Seven children, five of them girls, drowned while taking bath in water bodies at two different spots in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday, a top district official said. Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh said four girls Khushbu Kumari (15), Razia (15), Ajmeri (14) and Nazneen (13) all residents of Vishnupur Baghri village under Meenapur block, drowned in a pond around noon.

In another incident, siblings Abhishek Kumar (12), Muskan Kumari (10) and Shivani Kumari (08) drowned in the Bagmati river while taking bath, Ghosh said. "... An ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased is being paid in accordance with the Bihar governments policy", the DM added..

COUNTRY : India
