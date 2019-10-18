Guj CM on 5-day visit to Uzbekistan from Saturday

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will head a business delegation on a five-day visit of Uzbekistan from Saturday, an official said. He would attend the 1st International Investment Forum 'Open Andijan' on Saturday, and then take part in the naming ceremony of a street there after Sardar Patel and unveil a statue of the late leader, he said.

The CM will inaugurate a Cadila Pharmaceuticals plant and a Sharda University campus in Andijan, and meet business leaders in Samarkand city. "He will meet the governor there and visit the India Study Centre at Samarkant State University. On the third day, the CM would meet the Governor of Bukhara and take part in B2B meetings arranged by Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce," he said.

On October 22, he is scheduled to visit the memorial of Lal Bahadur Shastri at Tashkent, where the late PM died in 1966, and interact with students of Shastri School there, he said. "On the same day, Rupani will visit Amity University's Tashkent campus and later on interact with Gujarati diaspora in Uzbekistan. On the last day of his visit, Rupani will hold a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on October 23," the release said.

The aim of the visit is to strengthen business and cultural ties with Uzbekistan, find new trade and investment opportunities in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, gold and oil and gas, it added..

