NIA arrests woman absconding in cash seizure of CPI (Maoist) operatives

The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested a woman absconding in a case relating to the seizure of huge quantities of cash pertaining to the operatives of the CPI (Maoist). The woman, identified as Lalita Devi, is the wife of Chhotu Kherwar who is the regional commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Balumath area of Jharkhand's Latehar district, the NIA said in a statement.

She is an accused in the case relating to the seizure of huge quantities of cash from the operatives of the CPI (Maoist) and cash deposits in her name and her children, it said. The premier investigating agency had filed a charge sheet on September 14 last year against three arrested accused -- Chandan Kumar, Santosh Oraon and Roshan Oraon, and two absconders -- Lalita Devi and her husband Chhotu Kherwar, the statement said.

Kherwar is still absconding, it said. The NIA investigation revealed that CPI(Maoist) leaders and operatives were investing extorted money in Sahara Credit Co-operative Society and mutual funds, the statement said.

Cash worth Rs 3 lakh was seized from Kumar, besides recovery of receipts of the cash deposits to the tune of Rs 12 Lakh in the name of Lalita Devi, it said. The seized amount was received by Kumar, manager of Sahara Credit Co-operative Society from Santosh and Roshan, according to the statement.

