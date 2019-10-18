Teen found hanging from tree

A 14-year-old boy, who was suffering from mental illness, was found hanging from a tree in north Delhi on Friday morning, police said. The teenager was found hanging from a tree in Wazirabad area at around 7 am, a senior officer said.

According to information, the deceased's parents went to Mumbai for job. His father had passed away when he was two years old. After his father's death, his mother did not return and married someone else. He was staying with his grandparents in Delhi. His grandfather is a rickshaw puller, police said.

The deceased was studying but was suffering from mental illness and, prima facie, committed suicide, the police said. PTI NIT HMB

