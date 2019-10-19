CRIME BRIEFS

Fourteen people were injured after a swing overturned inside a charitable trust premises in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area on Friday evening, police said. The injured, who are members of the trust, were shifted to a hospital and all are out of danger.

As per preliminary investigation, the swing was inside the trust premise and no outside entry was allowed. A case will be registered as no permission regarding operation of swing inside the premises was obtained by the trust, the police said.

************************ Couple held for robbery

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A husband-wife duo who used to commit snatching in Delhi have been arrested, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Vikas Puri, and Manish (20) and his wife Shabhnam (19) were nabbed. It is suspected that the couple is involved in numerous other theft and snatching incidents in the west Delhi and its adjoining area, the police said.

The accused used to spend all their money on drugs and, to meet their requirement, they resorted snatching and stealing, an officer said. Ten purses, five mobile phones, two motorcycles and Rs 7,000 have been recovered from their possession, police added. PTI NIT

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)