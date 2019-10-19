BSF saves person bitten by snake in Assam

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have saved the life of a person by rushing to his aid after receiving information that he had been bitten by a snake in Assam's Dhubri district, an official statement said. Local people of Sastraghat P-I (Sialda) on Thursday evening had informed the BSF that one Sukumuddin was in a serious condition due to snake bite at Bhagdore village near Indo-Bangladesh border and accordingly, troops of the BSF reached the spot, it said.

Platoon commander of border out post, Bhogdore took timely action and provided a boat to rescue the person for medical treatment, a BSF release said. Locals have lauded the troops for providing timely help to the border people, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)