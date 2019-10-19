NE devp priority for Modi govt : Union min

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Saturday said the development of the northeast region is a priority for the Narendra Modi government. He said there have been efforts to bring the region at par with the rest of the country in spheres like sports, art and culture, infrastructure, education, and industrial development.

Rai was on his maiden visit to Assam Rifles headquarters at Laitkor in the outskirts of the city to participate in the Annual Assam Rifles Commanders Conference. "North East has undergone a revolutionary transformation in the last five years because of the concerted efforts of the union government. It is today competing both at national and international levels in different spheres," he told media persons.

He said there is an abundance of natural resources in the region and if these are tapped there is scope for setting up a number of industries in the region. The union minister also said that improved connectivity and infrastructure has removed bottlenecks in the development process and has given a boost to the region's economy and promoted the industry.

"The pace in which the development activities has been progressing in the North East is because of the fast-track thrust by the union government," he said. The region will soon become the "most unique, developed and preferred destination" in the entire country and a region whose development model will be replicated in the rest of the country.

In his address, Rai complimented Assam Rifles for playing a pivotal role in guarding the national frontiers and facilitating various government schemes in the northeastern states leading to infrastructure development. He lauded the efforts of AR for its service in the far-flung border and remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

Rai also appreciated the efforts of all AR battalions engaged in skill development of the youth leading to employment generation opportunities under Skill India Mission. He complimented the Force for spreading awareness about Swaccha Bharat, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Fit India Movement in the entire region.

Assam Riffles Director General Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan briefed Rai about the security situation in the NE as also the developmental and welfare initiatives taken by the force in the region.

