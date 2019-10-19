Vallabhbhai Patel's bust unveiled in Uzbekistan

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has unveiled bust of 'Sardar' Vallabhbhai Patel at Andijan in Uzbekistan on the first day of his five-day visit, an official release said on Saturday. The chief minister also named a street in Andijan after the Iron Man of India, it said.

Regional Governor of Andijan, Sukhrat Abdurahmonov, was present on the occasion. The chief minister also participated in the first International Investment Forum (IIF) of the Andijan region, 'Open Andijan', where Gujarat would explore opportunities for collaborating and strengthening relations with Uzbekistan.

"The visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016, and the visit by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to India in 2018, earlier this year for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit have elevated our partnership to a new high," the release quoted Rupani as saying in Andijan. In October 2018, Andijan and Gujarat had signed an MoU to set up mutual cooperation and partnership, with Gujarat- based companies seeking investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and textile sectors in the Central-Asian country.

Rupani is also scheduled to visit the memorial of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Tashkent city and hold a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on October 23..

