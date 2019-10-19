Delhi police arrest mobile phone snatcher involved in over hundred incidents

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a mobile phone snatcher who had committed over hundred robberies and snatchings in different cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur. A country-made pistol, three live cartridges and 12 mobile phones were recovered from him. The accused was identified as Shahnawaj, a 35-year-old resident of Shastri Park in Delhi, who is a proclaimed offender.

Delhi Police said on Saturday that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has committed robberies and stolen mobile phones in Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Jammu and other cities in the country. All snatchings were committed by him on foot and he used to sell phones in Nepal. A Delhi Police press release said that on October 17, it received credible information that Shahnawaj would come to deliver stolen mobile phones to someone near SDM Office Flyover in Shakarpur. A team was constituted which laid a trap near Shakarpur and about 1.45 pm.

The police said that a person came there from SDM Office side and at the instance of the secret informer, he was immediately apprehended by the police party and later was identified as Shahnawaj. "He has committed more than a hundred cases of robbery/snatching/theft. He used to sell all the snatched mobile phones in Nepal through his contacts," the release said. (ANI)

