Seven gets life imprisonment for killing lawyer in Hisar

A court in Hisar has sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for murder of a lawyer in 2017.

The court also imposed fine on the accused for murder of lawyer Subhash Gupta.

A total of 12 witnesses gave their testimony during the course of trial. Gupta was attacked with a sharp weapon on January 24, 2017. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 4-Second whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine scandal comes forward -lawyer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)