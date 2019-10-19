International Development News
Seven gets life imprisonment for killing lawyer in Hisar

A court in Hisar has sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for murder of a lawyer in 2017.

ANI Hisar (Haryana)
Updated: 19-10-2019 22:09 IST
A court in Hisar has sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for murder of a lawyer in 2017.

The court also imposed fine on the accused for murder of lawyer Subhash Gupta.

A total of 12 witnesses gave their testimony during the course of trial. Gupta was attacked with a sharp weapon on January 24, 2017. (ANI)

