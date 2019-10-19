International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Assam Rifles recovers contraband cache, one arrested

Assam Rifles has recovered brown sugar, WIY (World Is Yours) tablets and heroin worth Rs 82 lakh from a person near Khudengthabi in Manipur on October 17.

ANI Tengnoupal (Manipur)
Updated: 19-10-2019 22:28 IST
Assam Rifles recovers contraband cache, one arrested

Assam Rifles have recovered huge cache of contraband from a person in Khudengthabi, Manipur. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Rifles has recovered brown sugar, WIY (World Is Yours) tablets and heroin worth Rs 82 lakh from a person near Khudengthabi in Manipur on October 17.

The accused has been arrested.

"Assam Rifles in Manipur recovered brown sugar, WIY tablets and heroin worth Rs 82 lakh from an individual near Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal District on Oct 17," said a tweet by Indian Army's Eastern Command. Further details are awaited (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 1.23 cr, accused at large

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019