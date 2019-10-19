Smuggled gold bars seized, Bangladeshi national arrested

A Bangladeshi national was on Saturday arrested from the city's Rabindra Sarani area after five smuggled gold bars weighing around 583 gm were seized from his possession, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force of the Force intercepted the 51-year-old Bangladeshi national when he was trying to hand over the gold bars to another person who fled the spot, the officer said.

"Initial probe revealed that the accused had smuggled the gold bars from Bangladesh and got into the Indian territory illegally. He took a local train from Bongaon to Sealdah and then went to Burrabazar to handover the gold bars to some unknown person at a high rate," the IPS officer said. Initial probe revealed that the accused is a resident of Dakhenraipur in Bangladeshi and he had arrived with the five gold bars concealing them under his garments, the officer said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and a case was registered at the Burrabazar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)