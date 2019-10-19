Karnataka Information Commission's SICs write to Guv, demand action against NC Srinivasa

State Information Commissioners of the Karnataka Information Commission on Saturday submitted a representation to Governor Vajubhai Vala demanding action against Chief Information Commissioner, NC Srinivasa. The nine State Information Commissioners have demanded action against Srinivasa under Section 17 of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Srinivasa has started behaving in an arbitrary and autocratic manner while discharging his duties, the letter states. "It is the specific grievance of the present sitting Information Commissioners that ever since NC Srinivasa took over as the Chief Commissioner of State Information Commission, the functioning of the Commission has been in total contravention of provisions of the Act," read the letter from nine State Information Commissioners to the Governor of Karnataka.

When asked about the same, Srinivasa told ANI, "It is absolutely false. I have never misbehaved with any officer. I treat them with utmost respect and dignity. It is utter falsehood and not true." He added, "Please tell me what is the specific incident? When I have misbehaved? Where and in what circumstances? All these things are not forthcoming... It is totally absurd and made with some ulterior motive just to malign my reputation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)