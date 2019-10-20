2 Indian soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Tangdhar sector

Two Indian soldiers lost their lives in a ceasefire violation from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara, sources in the Army said on Sunday. The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources.

Indian Army is retaliating strongly to the unprovoked violation from across the border. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on October 13 too, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. (ANI)

Also Read: IAF Day: Tributes paid to soldiers killed in line of duty in Jammu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)