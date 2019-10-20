Gold in paste form worth over Rs 25 lakh seized, one held Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI): A total of 724 gm of smuggled gold in the form of paste worth Rs 27.87 lakh was seized from a passenger at the international airport here, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Sunday. Based on specific intelligence, the passenger, who arrived here by a flight from Mumbai on October 18, had concealed the gold paste in his rectum, the DRI said in a press release.

Inquiries revealed that he was entrusted with the job of carrying the gold which was given to him by one of his friends in Mumbai, the release said. On examination, it was found that the gold paste wrapped in black colour adhesive tape into three elliptical shapes was concealed in the rectum, it said.

The gold has been seized under Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger was arrested, it said. Further investigation is on, it added..

