Maharashtra: BJP women wing slams Dhananjay for making derogatory remarks against Pankaja Munde

The state unit of BJP's women wing on Sunday hit out at NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making derogatory remarks against his estranged cousin and Minister Pankaja Munde. "Dhananjay Munde has forgotten about the purity of the relation between brother and sister. This should be the matter of embarrassment for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)," said Madhavi Naik, president of BJP's women wing.

Madhvi's comments came after a video purportedly showing the NCP leader making remarks against the minister during an election rally went viral on social media. Pankaja Munde is the sitting BJP legislator from Parli Assembly constituency. She is the daughter of late BJP heavyweight Gopinath Munde.

"Based on the complaints filed by us and the State Women Commission, FIRs have been registered against the NCP leader for his derogatory comments," said Madhvi. (ANI)

