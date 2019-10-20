FIRs registered over social media posts vitiating communal atmosphere

The Uttar Pradesh police said on Sunday it is monitoring social media and has lodged 14 FIRs in a bid to check the activities of those who are trying to the vitiate communal atmosphere online. The social media cell and cybercrime unit of the police have got 67 media accounts blocked and got the FIRs registered.

"As per the directives issued by the DGP against those try to vitiate the communal atmosphere of the state with their social media posts, 14 FIRs were lodged in the state," according to a statement. It said strict action would be taken against those who made "divisive posts" and even invoking NSA (National Security Act) could also be considered against them.

Among the 14 FIRs lodged in the past 24 hours, four were lodged in Lucknow, one each in Hardoi, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Deoria, Saharanpur, Hamirpur, two each in Auraiya and Allahabad.

