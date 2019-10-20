International Development News
HP: Lahaul and Spiti gets fresh snowfall

With the onset of the winter season, Baralacha La mountainous pass here received fresh snowfall on Sunday.

ANI Lahaul And Spiti (Himachal Pradesh)
Updated: 20-10-2019 23:47 IST
A truck crossing the Baralacha La in Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday amid snowfall. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With the onset of the winter season, Baralacha La mountainous pass here received fresh snowfall on Sunday. The roads and mountains were seen covered in thick snow.

The Baralancha La is a high mountain pass in Zanskar range, connecting Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir, situated along the Leh-Manali Highway Snowfall is one of the major attractions for the tourists coming to the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
