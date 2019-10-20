Arms supplying racket busted, 3 held

A 42-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for allegedly supplying arms, police said on Sunday. The accused, Beer Pal Yadav, 42, was arrested from Ghazipur area in Delhi, police said, adding that his associates Kuldeep Kumar and Manoj Kumar were also arrested.

With their arrest, police claimed to have busted an arms manufacturing unit in Sambhal area of Uttar Pradesh, the police said. Following a tip-off, a trap was laid and Beer Pal was nabbed. Twenty countrymade pistols with 50 cartridges were recovered from his possession, a senior officer said.

He was taken to Sambhal, where Kuldeep was arrested and 15 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. His accomplice Manoj was nabbed from Aligarh, and a countrymade pistol and five live cartridges were recovered, the police said.

